We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Wed 2 Sep 2020 11:42 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

New Ghost is perfect in its simplicity, but creating this pure and detoxifying environment was one of the greatest challenges in the marque's history. It is also the most technologically advanced motor car Rolls-Royce has ever produced.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Over its ten-year lifespan, which began in 2009, Ghost has become the most successful model in the marque’s 116-year history.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

The marque’s designers, engineers and craftspeople demanded the freedom to create a very specific personality for new Ghost.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Rolls-Royce Ghost

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars.

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Rolls-Royce Ghost

In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Read next

In pictures: Top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces 2020 revealed

In pictures: All-new Cadillac Lyriq fully electric luxury crossover

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed reviews UAE's food and water security plans