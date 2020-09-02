In pictures: The all-new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost revealed
New Ghost is perfect in its simplicity, but creating this pure and detoxifying environment was one of the greatest challenges in the marque's history. It is also the most technologically advanced motor car Rolls-Royce has ever produced.
The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet.
Over its ten-year lifespan, which began in 2009, Ghost has become the most successful model in the marque’s 116-year history.
The marque’s designers, engineers and craftspeople demanded the freedom to create a very specific personality for new Ghost.
Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture.
Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm.
Reflects ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth.
World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness.
All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness.
Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity.
Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography.
For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close.
Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars.