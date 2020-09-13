We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 13 Sep 2020 11:16 AM

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

Project forms part of efforts to maintain Dubai's position as one of the world's fastest growing and most developed cities.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

On his arrival at the Jebel Ali Metro Station, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the Route 2020 Project.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

Sheikh Hamdan toured the Jebel Ali Metro Station, which serves as an interchange station between the Red Line and Route 2020.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

The AED11 billion project, linking seven stations, extends 15km on the Red Line from the Jebel Ali Metro Station to the Expo 2020 Station.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

Route 2020 is set to provide safe and smooth mobility for visitors of Expo 2020 as well as residents of several Dubai communities.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

His Highness and his entourage boarded the new Dubai Metro train featuring a revamped interior design.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

The train then headed to the Expo 2020 Station, which boasts a unique design featuring the wings of an aircraft.

In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan posed for photos with the project team supervising the construction of Route 2020.

