In pictures: Crown Prince of Dubai tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project
Project forms part of efforts to maintain Dubai's position as one of the world's fastest growing and most developed cities.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 project.
On his arrival at the Jebel Ali Metro Station, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the Route 2020 Project.
Sheikh Hamdan toured the Jebel Ali Metro Station, which serves as an interchange station between the Red Line and Route 2020.
The AED11 billion project, linking seven stations, extends 15km on the Red Line from the Jebel Ali Metro Station to the Expo 2020 Station.
Route 2020 is set to provide safe and smooth mobility for visitors of Expo 2020 as well as residents of several Dubai communities.
His Highness and his entourage boarded the new Dubai Metro train featuring a revamped interior design.
The train then headed to the Expo 2020 Station, which boasts a unique design featuring the wings of an aircraft.
At the end of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan posed for photos with the project team supervising the construction of Route 2020.