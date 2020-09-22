In pictures: UAE Team Emirates rider wins Tour de France
Celebrations in Paris as Tadej Pogacar wins world's most famous cycle race.
Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (C) celebrates on the podium between Team Jumbo rider Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (L, 2nd placed) and Team Trek rider Australia's Richie Porte (R, 3rd placed) after winning the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.
Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (L) celebrates on the podium next to his best climber's polka dot and best young's white jerseys with Team Deceuninck rider Ireland's Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinter's green jersey after the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.
Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after winning the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.
Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the white jersey of best young of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.
Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey around the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and last stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.
Tadej Pogacar and the UAE Team Emirates win Tour de France 2020 on September 20, 2020, in Meudon, France.