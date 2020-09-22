In pictures: UAE Team Emirates rider wins Tour de France

Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (L) celebrates on the podium next to his best climber's polka dot and best young's white jerseys with Team Deceuninck rider Ireland's Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinter's green jersey after the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020.