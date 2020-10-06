In pictures: 10 key findings of the 2020 Arab Youth Survey
1. Nearly half of 200 million young Arabs in the Middle East and North Africa region have considered leaving their country, frustrated with struggling economies and widespread government corruption. Image: Getty Images
2. Across the region, 42 percent of young Arabs have considered emigrating to another country, with the desire to leave most prevalent (63 percent) among youth in the Levantine states of Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Yemen and Palestinian Territories.
3. Young people in the oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are least likely (13 percent) to consider leaving. Image: Getty Images
4. The primary drivers of potential emigration are economic reasons (24 percent) and corruption (16 percent), with educational opportunities, new experiences and safety and security also playing a significant role. Image: Getty Images
5. Following a wave of anti-government protests across the region over the last 12 months, the survey reveals that almost nine in 10 young Arabs in Algeria, Iraq, Sudan and Lebanon supported the protests in their own countries. Image: AFP/Getty Images
6. The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have added to the possibility of more unrest, particularly in Lebanon, where nearly three-quarters of respondents in the Covid-19 Pulse Survey said they believe the pandemic has made protests against the political status quo more likely. Image: AFP/Getty Images
7. With job creation identified as the second most important priority for regional progress, almost nine in 10 young people (87 percent) are concerned about unemployment, but only half (49 percent) say they have confidence in their governments’ ability to deal with unemployment.
8. Twenty percent say someone in their family has lost their job due to the pandemic, 30 percent report higher household debt and 72 percent say the pandemic has made it more difficult to find a job.
9. Two in five are also considering setting up their own business within the next five years – with youth in the GCC showing the greatest entrepreneurial spirit (55 percent).
10. The survey also debunks stereotypical notions of the region, particularly on gender rights. A strong majority of young Arab women (75 percent) say they have the same or more rights as men in their country. Young Arab women (76 percent) and men (70 percent) agree that a woman can benefit her family more by working than staying at home.