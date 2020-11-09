Arabian Business: Latest News on the Middle East, Real Estate, Finance, and More
In pictures: First passengers travel safely on a hyperloop
Superfast travel is one step closer to realisation in the Middle East
Virgin Hyperloop made history on Monday as the first people successfully traveled in a hyperloop pod. Dubai-based leading global provider of smart logistics solutions, DP World, has made a multi-million dollar investment for the research and development of hyperloop technology. Photos courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop
This historic testing milestone, combined with the advancements at the Hyperloop Certification Center, will pave the way for the certification of hyperloop systems around the world – a key step towards commercial projects, including those in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates
The testing campaign, from the beginning stages all the way through to today’s successful demonstration, was overseen by the industry-recognized Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) Certifer
“I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes – to witness the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years come to life,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and group chairman and CEO of DP World.
Virgin Hyperloop continues to be active in the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia is leading the world with a first-of-its-kind national hyperloop study to evaluate how a hyperloop carrying both passenger and cargo could spark economic benefits, create jobs and develop high-tech skills.
Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, were the first people in the world to ride on this new form of transportation. The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem watched this passenger testing first-hand in Las Vegas, Nevada
The occupants made their maiden voyage on the newly-unveiled XP-2 vehicle, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, which was custom-built with occupant safety and comfort in mind. While the production vehicle will be larger and seat up to 28 passengers, this 2-seater XP-2 vehicle was built to demonstrate that passengers can in fact safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle.
