Oman extends Covid travel ban for certain countries ‘until further notice’

Oman has extended its travel ban on incoming travellers from certain countries ‘until further notice’ as the Sultanate strives to contain the latest wave of coronavirus cases.

According to an announcement by the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA), the extension will apply to travellers from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as anyone from any other country if they visited the above-mentioned countries within 14 days from applying to enter the Sultanate.

Egypt and the Philippines have also been added to the list.

The ban takes effect from 9am on Friday.

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus, said the measures were being implemented in order to “protect individuals of society from more exposure to this disease and to maintain the capability of the health system and enable health workers to keep the situation under control”.

The decision exempts incoming travellers who are Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families. These exempted segments will undergo the prescribed procedures upon arriving in the Sultanate.

Earlier this week is was announced that Oman’s evening curfew would be extended from 7pm to 4am and is set to run from May 8-15, while commercial activity would be suspended all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

The Supreme Committee also issued strict rules prohibiting gatherings for the upcoming Eid celebrations.Oman’s Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 902 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 197,802.

ONA quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 179,175 after announcing 1,123 new recoveries.The ministry also announced nine Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,062.