Cognita expands into Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar with 5 new school partnerships

Cognita Middle East has announced a major expansion into three new markets – Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar – through strategic partnerships with five leading schools .

The move strengthens Cognita’s presence in the region and reaffirms its commitment to delivering academic excellence and holistic education.

The partner schools include Downe House Riyadh, King’s College Riyadh, Downe House Muscat, Cheltenham Muscat, and King’s College Doha.

With the new partnerships, Cognita ME will operate 14 schools across the Middle East, building on its existing portfolio of nine schools in the UAE and Kuwait.

Student numbers will grow to almost 22,000, supported by 4,000 staff.

As part of the global Cognita group, Cognita ME joins a network of more than 100 schools across 20 countries, serving more than 100,000 students and 22,000 staff.

Teachers benefit from professional development programmes run in partnership with the IOE – Faculty of Education and Society at University College London, while students are part of a diverse learning community that blends academic, social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth.

David Baldwin, CEO of Cognita Middle East, said: “This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Cognita, strengthening our presence in the Middle East and building on the foundations we’ve established in the UAE and Kuwait.

“As we grow into Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, our focus remains on delivering an exceptional education that meets the needs of each community.

“Every Cognita school has its own unique identity, ethos, and curriculum, shaped by its students and families. We are committed to preserving the individuality of each school while sharing a collective ambition — to create inspiring learning environments that build confidence and help every student realise their full potential.”

Saudi Arabia partnerships

In Saudi Arabia, Cognita ME has announced a partnership with Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh, both established under the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s flagship International Schools Attraction Programme.

Downe House Riyadh, founded in 2022, is the first premium British girls’ school to open in the Kingdom, offering co-education from ages 2–9 and all-girls education from 10–18

King’s College Riyadh is the first British private school established in Saudi Arabia, bringing 140 years of expertise from its UK sister school and serving students aged 3–11

Oman partnerships

In Oman, Cognita ME is now partnering with Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat.

Downe House Muscat, opened in 2022, is the first British international girls’ school in Oman. In 2024, 41% of GCSE results were grades 9–7 (A*–A), and 78% were grades 9–4 (A*–C)

Cheltenham Muscat, opened in 2021, is Oman’s first premium co-educational British international school. In 2024, students achieved top marks in the Pearson Learner Awards, including the highest GCSE scores in Spanish and Science across the country

Qatar partnership

In Qatar, Cognita ME has revealed it has partnered with King’s College Doha, a British curriculum school for ages 3–18. In 2024, 51% of GCSEs were graded 9–7 (A*–A), 97% were 9–4 (A*–C), and 100% of A-Level students secured places at UK universities.

Growth plans

Cognita ME said the ongoing expansion builds on its proven success in the region, where its schools are recognised for academic outcomes and personal development.

Leveraging resources and expertise from more than 100 schools worldwide, Cognita aims to accelerate growth while supporting the prosperity of its new communities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.