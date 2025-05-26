Saudi Arabia calls for moon-sighting ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025

Saudi Arabia has called on people in the Kingdom to look out for and report sightings of the new crescent moon on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has called upon Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Dhu al-Hijjah on Tuesday evening, Dhu al-Qi’dah 29, 1446 AH.

The Supreme Court urged anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to promptly report to the nearest court and submit their testimony.

Saudi Arabia Eid Al Adha 2025

The Supreme Court also expressed hope that those capable of sighting the moon will join the committees established for this purpose in various regions and participate in this effort, which benefits Muslims.