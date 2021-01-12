Spectators will be allowed in to see third UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Fans will be allowed in to see the comeback fight of UFC superstar Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi later this month, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced.

The Irish fighter’s rematch with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 on January 24 has prompted event organisers to respond with an exclusive package, giving spectators the chance to attend all UFC Fight Island Triple Header events, with tickets available at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

DCT Abu Dhabi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that the series not only marks the significant return of fans to live sports events in the region, it also highlights Abu Dhabi’s readiness to welcome visitors.

It added that the events will be held with stringent measures in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, UFC fighters and guests, all stakeholders and the wider Abu Dhabi community but did not say how many fans would be allowed in.

Precautionary procedures include mandatory negative PCR test results for all attendees, thermal scanning, the wearing of masks and strict social distancing.

The UFC Fight Island triple header on Yas Island will take place from January 16–24 and will also see the international debut of the Etihad Arena, the region’s largest multi-purpose indoor arena which is located on the waterfront of Yas Bay, and which is set to become the new international home of UFC.

Abu Dhabi on Friday announced plans to stage the third instalment of its UFC Fight Island series as the emirate continues to play a central role in helping the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation defy coronavirus challenges.

The events, which will take place on January 16, 20 and 24, will also be broadcast live around the world, in the UAE and MENA on Abu Dhabi Sports, and streamed on UFC Arabia, according to a series of tweets.

UFC president, Dana White, said previously: “I am pumped to start the year with a straight week of great fights… Following two highly-successful editions of UFC Fight Island and the recent Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to host major international events in a safe and secure environment this year.”

“The third staging of UFC Fight Island not only cements Abu Dhabi’s standing as a world-class global destination for sports, but as one of the safest,” added Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at the DCT Abu Dhabi.

The announcement comes as the partnership with Abu Dhabi has cemented UFC’s position as a “leader” in the sports world during the current global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC COO Lawrence Epstein told Arabian Business in October: “We wouldn’t be where we are, which is a leader in this Covid era in sports, without the partnership with Abu Dhabi and putting on these events at Fight Island.”

The Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar, with numerous events cancelled and postponed as countries grapple to control the spread of infections.

Abu Dhabi has been recognised globally for its approach to hosting the events, where a safety ‘bubble’ is created in order to protect athletes, their entourages, officials, staff and media for the duration of their stay.

More than 18,000 tests were carried out on 2,000 people in a matter of a month for Fight Island 1, while Fight Island 2 saw more than 20,000 Covid-19 tests.

The partnership between Abu Dhabi and the UFC is currently in its second year of a five-year deal.