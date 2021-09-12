Dubai-based start-up Valeo brings health to home

Dubai-based Valeo is bringing health to your home. Co-founders Sundeep Sahni and Nadin Karadag launched the start-up, that tracks health and wellbeing and allows users to schedule at-home check-ups and receive advice based on their results.

Certified wellbeing coaches, trained and qualified in behavioural health and nutrition, help users better understand their wellbeing data.

The duo have a proven entrepreneurial track record, having previously founded e-commerce platform Lazada and mobile wallet HelloPay, the latter of which was acquired by Alibaba for $3 billion.

They talked to Arabian Business about how they identified the market gap for their latest health venture, how the app works, and what they see for their company in the next five years.

When did you come up with the idea of Valeo or realise there was a gap in the market for the business?

Having struggled with our own personal journeys from feeling burnt out, spending tons of money on different types of medical and wellbeing programs out there and trying to Google symptoms – to living a healthy life – we felt the need to help others do the same and take control of their health in a convenient and impactful way.

The pandemic has also played its role in shifting the consumer’s behaviour and interest to health and wellbeing and has heightened the need for personalised health solutions. According to a PwC 2021 consumer behaviour survey in the Middle East, eight out of 10 consumers said they were focused more on taking care of their diet, mental and physical wellness due to Covid-19.

However, finding safe, well-thought-out, personalised lifestyle guidance based on the person’s health data is difficult. This presented the perfect opportunity to venture into filling the gap and creating a well-priced, easily accessible platform that could offer regular people the tools and guidance in helping them achieve optimal health.

Can you explain how Valeo works and what do individuals gain from using it?

Upon downloading the Valeo app, you get to choose among a variety of health packages that cater to your unique needs. For blood test packages, you can book a slot for a certified nurse to visit your home/office, where you would receive your test results in-app using simple terms to give you a clear understanding of your current health status with personalised recommendations from a Valeo Health Coach on how to improve your levels.

The Valeo app also allows you to store your health records in one place, monitor your biomarkers and track your improvement.

With a health coach subscription, you get matched with a Valeo Health Coach whose set of skills meet your health needs and you can embark on your wellbeing journey through one-on-one sessions, follow-up calls and live chatting on the app.

Valeo users get to take control of their health with periodic testing and access to a curated selection of expert health coaches who are available to guide and support them in achieving their health needs all from the comfort of their homes.

Whether it’s personalised meal plans, advice on suitable fitness activities, getting the right supplementation, or integrating positive daily habits, a Valeo Health Coach is there to make sure you become the best, healthiest version of yourself.

What is your target market?

Everyone can benefit from Valeo’s services, especially people that are finding it difficult to prioritise their wellbeing with their busy schedules. From women in their mid-thirties – including the mums amongst them – or burnt-out executives who could use extra guidance and support on their wellbeing, Valeo makes it convenient to start taking care of your health.

Users can improve anything that is health and wellbeing related, such as weight management, sleep, energy levels, fitness, stress management, digestion and more.

Where would you like to see the company in the next five years?

Globally, the wellbeing industry is valued at around $4.5 trillion, with fitness/nutrition and preventive health capturing around $2.1tn. We expect the target market size for app-based holistic wellbeing to be at least $20bn in the GCC alone.

This is a new, untapped space expected to grow in the coming years. In the next five years, Valeo’s focus will be to bring to its users, all over the Middle East and North Africa region, the most convenient and impactful wellbeing tests and guidance to reach their optimal health.