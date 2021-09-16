ADQ to wholly acquire Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Acino

Abu Dhabi-based ADQ has agreed to wholly acquire Swiss-based Acino, a pharmaceutical provider focused on growth-leading markets across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Russia, Ukraine and the CIS region.

ADQ’s investment will build on the holding company’s intent to develop an integrated pharma platform, including advanced drug development, in-licensing, manufacturing, and commercialisation capabilities in select growth-leading markets, a statement from the company said.

“Building on a series of strategic acquisitions throughout this year, we are creating a strong platform to fortify the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercialisation and distribution in select growth-leading markets.

“Our aim for ADQ’s healthcare and pharma cluster is to ensure access to affordable, essential medicines and advance new, innovative treatments that help improve people’s lives,” said Fahad Al Qassim, executive director of healthcare and pharma at ADQ.

Acino works across more than 20 therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, cardiovascular and pain relief for high-quality pharmaceutical products in novel drug delivery forms. With its own sales force and distribution partnerships, Acino is active in more than 90 countries. Current shareholders include Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners.

“With the company’s industry experience and broad reach, Acino will enable ADQ to deliver an even greater level of growth, innovation and ambition across the pharma value chain,” Al Qassim said.

Fahad Al Qassim, executive director of healthcare and pharma at ADQ.

Earlier this year, ADQ acquired Amoun Pharmaceutical Company, one of Egypt’s leading manufacturers, distributors and exporters of branded pharmaceutical and animal health products; and Pharmax Pharmaceuticals, a UAE-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures and markets affordable, branded generic medications.

Additionally, ADQ purchased a minority stake in India-based Biocon Biologics Limited, which specialises in developing, manufacturing and marketing affordable biosimilars across global markets.

The ADQ-Acino deal builds on a collaboration agreement between Acino and Pharmax to license, manufacture, and supply select Acino products across the Middle East and Africa, based on the local needs of patients.