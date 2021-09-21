Official Expo 2020 Dubai song released – ‘This is our time’

With less than ten days to go before the global showcase opens its doors to the world, ‘This is our time’ has been released.

According to a statement, the song “highlights pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through the universal language of music”.

The song features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador; accompanied by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also artistic director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra; as well as 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, part of Spotify’s SAWTIK initiative.

Al Jassmi said: “It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world.”

Expo 2020, one of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Throughout the course of the six-month event, organisers anticipate welcoming 25 million visits to the expo site.

“The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all,” said Almas.

“Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to follow their dreams – the possibilities are endless,” added Karaa.