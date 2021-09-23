Mitsubishi Group company takes over Dubai Tram, Metro operations

Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, began operations of Dubai’s tram and metro operations, which marks the company’s first operation of an urban rail transport system outside of Japan.

The services are operated through Keolis-MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC (Keolis-MHI), a consortium led by Keolis, a subsidiary of SNCF (French National Railway Company) and CDPQ (Caisse de dépot et placement du Quebec), and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“The metro is a brilliant addition to Dubai’s iconic landmarks as it uses state-of-the-art rail technology. Billed as the longest driverless metro project worldwide, Dubai Metro contributed to boosting the global competitiveness of Dubai and its success in hosting mega-events, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be launched this October,” Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Keolis-MHI will be responsible for the maintenance of Dubai Metro, which has also been awarded the business concession. The contract with RTA is for a maximum of 15 years – nine years with an additional six-year option.

“We are very excited to begin operating Dubai’s world-class metro and tram networks in collaboration with MHI and MC. We’re also delighted to welcome 1,850 new members of staff to Keolis Group,” Keolis Group CEO Marie-Ange Debon said.

Dubai Metro spans 90 kilometres, connecting Dubai International Airport and the Dubai Expo 2020 site, and the Dubai Tram network runs for 10.6 kilometres.