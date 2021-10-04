DMCC free zone reveals best nine-months on record

The free zone for commodities trade and enterprise, founded in 2002, saw 215 businesses set up shop in September alone.

“With Expo 2020 Dubai now underway, and significant milestones for the UAE on the horizon, I fully expect we will reach over 20,000 member companies by the end of the year,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC.

DMCC has focused on increasing the ease of doing business and simplicity for setting up a business in the emirate and has expanded to include the DMCC Tea and Coffee Centres, the DMCC Cacao Centre, and the DMCC Crypto Centre, which is on track to become home to 100 crypto and blockchain companies by the end of the year.

“The pandemic has been a 10-year accelerant for business culture and digital transformation, during which time DMCC has ensured to stay ahead of the curve in providing what the market both wants and needs,” Bin Sulayem said.

The free zone has also worked to increase engagement with key markets, including China, the UK, France, India and others, with interest from Israel remaining significantly strong through its new bundled price packages and targeted outreach.

“Dubai has retained, and even built upon, its commercial appeal since the pandemic. Businesses recognised that they need a base where they feel supported, have access to some of the industry’s best facilities, and fully digitalised services that make operating their business as smooth as possible,” said Ahmad Hamza, executive director – free zone, DMCC.

“As we have seen with these record-breaking numbers, companies are finding this at DMCC, with a broad range of entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinationals across tech, telecoms, professional services, financial services, precious metals and stones, and energy setting up with us. Additionally, we are proud to state that the average satisfaction score of new companies setting up with DMCC is 90 percent,” added Hamza.