GITEX 2021: Abu Dhabi Government to showcase more than 100 initiatives

The Abu Dhabi Government will participate for the 10th year in GITEX Technology Week, which will take place from 17-21 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Thirty-one government and academic entities will be part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion to showcase more than 100 innovative initiatives and projects in the field of digital transformation with the aim of creating a unique experience for all visitors through a unified platform for all government entities.

In line with its preparations for the event, the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi (DGS), represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the entity that leads the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi government, organised a virtual preparatory meeting with representatives from the participating government entities to coordinate efforts and finalise preparations.

The meeting emphasised the importance of taking into account COVID-19 precautionary measures, including social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face masks, in order to safeguard the safety and health of visitors and exhibitors.

This participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

Commenting on the participation, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman, DGS Abu Dhabi, said: “GITEX Technology Week 2021 is a unique opportunity to emphasise the readiness and development of Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure, shedding light on its digital capabilities and resources that support and enhance customer confidence, including citizens, residents, visitors and investors.”

Al Ketbi pointed out that Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure and skilled and knowledgeable talents are the key pillars to enriching the quality of life of the community and establishing an inspiring environment to motivate its members to innovate and contribute to the future.

The Abu Dhabi Government participation focuses on four key pillars:

Government Services, providing a smooth and seamless experience designed to meet the needs of customers through digital channels and service centres

Government Solutions, promoting cooperation and supporting joint initiatives across various governmental entities and institutions to maximise the value of the initiatives’ outputs

Data & Artificial Intelligence, taking advantage of the safe and effective sharing of data in order to support the decision-making process and enhance government pro-activeness

Ecosystem Enablement, driving socio-economic growth by accelerating integration with digital systems, applications, stakeholders, customers, and business partners

Dr Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, added: “With our presence at GITEX Technology Week 2021, we further emphasise our support to innovations and adoption of the latest digital solutions and initiatives that can enhance the emirate’s position as one of the pioneers in government digital transformation.”

The Abu Dhabi Government aims to bolster strategic public-private partnerships, explore new areas of collaboration, and leverage the capabilities of major technology companies to support the emirate’s digital agenda. It also seeks to offer a unique and innovative experience for the Pavilion visitors through an innovative digital platform for all government entities and by showcasing a series of projects and digital services across many sectors.

It has also introduced the Abu Dhabi Government Virtual Pavilion Experience, which will give users the ability to make virtual visits to the Pavilion from anywhere in the world, viewing sessions and events taking place live with a dedicated technical support team to help solve any challenges they may encounter during their virtual visit. This is in addition to introducing the Virtual Assistant service to enable users to connect and interact with the 31 participating government entities as well as partners from the academic sector, and access details about events and activities taking place at the Pavilion.

The 31 participating government and academic entities gathering at the GITEX, are:

Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Community Development, , Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Health, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Abu Dhabi School of Government, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre, Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Family Development Foundation, Khalifa University, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Learn more about the latest digital transformation trends at GITEX Global 2021, register here.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net