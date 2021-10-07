GITEX 2021: TDeFi to host ‘Blockchain Business Hackathon’

TDeFi, the crypto startup accelerator, will host its Blockchain Business Hackathon in collaboration with the Future Blockchain Summit at GITEX Technology Week 2021 one of the world’s largest annual technology events, hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th-21st October.

The Hackathon is an extension of TDeFi’s enduring efforts to enable visionary developers and entrepreneurs to build decentralised products. The purpose of the uniquely designed ‘Bizthon’ is to turn an idea into a fully-funded operational business.

Geared towards showcasing exceptional decentralised products, TDeFi is bringing the high-performance world of the blockchain to its Bizthon at the Future Blockchain Summit 2021.

A Global Stage To Innovate and Collaborate:

400+ of the most active investors and VCs from 30+ countries

450+ speakers live on-stage, delivering 350+ hours of powerful content

Prize rewards will be distributed to the winners and airdrops will be distributed to all the participants

Collaboration opportunities at the Future Blockchain Summit, and GITEX Technology Week 2021

From idea to fully-funded business

The hackathon is open for anyone (Students/Professionals/Individuals/corporates) with a vision to build solutions on top of Blockchain technology. Enthusiasts can submit their ideas from Aug 12th-20th September on any of the following tracks:

CeFi & DeFi

NFT & Social Networks

Social Impact and Sustainability

Gaming

Blockchain Everything

Their ideas shall be judged by world-renowned technologists who shall host weekly/monthly online workshops, webinars, and mentor sessions for guidance.

Semi-finalists shall be required to submit the ‘MVP’ of their concept/ideas by 4th October to qualify for the final round to be held onsite at the Future Blockchain Summit.

A total number of 200 finalists will be flown to Dubai to compete for the Bizthon’s top prizes. The winners will also get the opportunity to pitch their product in-person to 400+ active Blockchain investors and receive grants/funds for their business.

Continue the blockchain conversation face to face at the Future Blockchain Summit during GITEX Technology Week 2020. Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net