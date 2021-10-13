Live: Join Global Investment Outlook – Q4 2021 – with Emirates Islamic

The world’s economic response to Covid-19 led to a V-Shaped recovery in global equity markets, but the question remains ‘what comes next?’ for investors.

As we enter into the final quarter of 2021, there are numerous events affecting global financial markets, such the US Federal Reserve stimulus tapering, which is defining the future path of profit rates; China’s policy shifts and its impact on China’s economic growth; permanent or transitionary inflation; and concerns over global growth.

Arabian Business is partnering with Emirates Islamic to dive into these issues and more to help investors plan their next moves for the remainder of 2021 and the new year ahead.

Join our webinar with Wasim Saifi – deputy CEO, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic; Maurice Gravier – chief investment officer at Emirates NBD Group; and their teams as they share their insights into key trends emerging in the global financial markets and asset allocation strategies to help investors navigate through them.

Arabian Business editor-in-chief Staff Writer will be looking to find out what will shape equity and fixed income asset markets, especially in the GCC, and what trends have shifted as new regions and categories emerge and investment opportunities are identified in the wake of the pandemic.

The webinar begins at 11am on October 14. To register for the event click here.