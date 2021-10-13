Arab Woman Awards 2021 winners announced; Reem Al Hashimy named most inspirational woman of the year

The Arab Woman Awards, in partnership with UN Women (Arab States), today announced the full list of UAE winners for 2021.

Reem Al Hashimy was declared unanimously as the country’s most inspiring female for her leadership on Expo 2020 Dubai and in her role as the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation.

UN Women regional director for Arab States, Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen, who flew in to Dubai to personally present the winners with their trophies, said: “The Arab Woman Awards give us a wonderful opportunity to applaud women on their dedication and initiative. It also offers a great stage to showcase women’s work, and importantly, to share their knowledge and expertise, and to inspire others in the UAE and the region to achieve their own contributions for sustainable development and a better future.”

Lifetime Achievement award winner Naziha Nasr, founding partner of Al Mawakeb Schools.

Other winners included Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, who was named Humanitarian of the Year for her work at the Himaya Foundation to create a safe haven for women and children; while Huda and Mona Kattan, of successful global brand, Huda Beauty, were applauded for their business acumen and for supporting female entrepreneurs through their venture, HB Investments.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement award went to Naziha Nasr, founding partner of Al Mawakeb Schools, who has dedicated over 40 years of her life as an educator and is often referred to as the ‘mother of education’ by her former students, parents and team members.

The full list of Arab Woman Award UAE 2021 winners are:• Humanitarian: Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, founding chair of Himaya Foundation• Government: Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Cabinet Member & Minister of Community Development• Inspirational Woman: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation & Director General of Expo 2020• Lifetime Achievement: Naziha Nasr, founding partner, Al Mawakeb Schools.• Artist: Shaikha Al Mazrou, Emirati artist• Business: Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, chief marketing & communications officer, Seddiqi Holding• Digital Media: Raghad Fahmi, social media influencer• Education: Professor Fatma Al Sayegh, university professor, United Arab Emirates University• Entrepreneur: Butheina Kazim, founder, Cinema Akil• Fashion: Nadine Kanso, founder & creative director, Bil Arabi • Medical: Dr Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, medical director, Healthpoint • Media: Caroline Faraj, VP & editor-in-chief, CNN Arabic Services• Social Enterprise: Mira by the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative• Special Recognition: Huda & Mona Kattan for HB Investments• Special Recognition: Ataya Exhibition• Special Recognition: May El Husseiny, marketing director, Sony PlayStation MEATI• Special Recognition: Hanan Mohammed AlSiddiki, founder, Hanayen Couture• Special Recognition: Dr Najwa Aaraj, chief research, Cryptography Research Centre• Sport: Hamda Al Hosani, Emirati sprinter• Young Designer: Atika Al Abbas, creative director, Audrey & Grace Fashion• Young Talent: Nour Ardakani, singer, Now United

This year’s winners were selected by the Arab Woman Awards board members: Alissar Nasr, Elham Al Qasim, Manal Ataya, Sheikha Maytha Hasher Al Maktoum, Nadine Maalouf, Paula Al Askari, Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi and Susanne Mikhail Eldhagen.

The focus of the selection committee was to recognise people who are pioneers in their field and use their positions positively to create an environment where other females can thrive.