Boeing exec reveals confidence in 777X delivery

Aviation manufacturing giant Boeing is confident that the updated version of the long-haul 777 jet will be available for delivery “in just a few years”, according to the company’s managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East, Randy Heisey.

In the summer it was revealed that the aircraft was facing additional testing because of what US regulators called a test-flight incident and multiple other issues with software and inadequate data.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrote to Boeing on May 13 in a blunt letter demanding that the company address multiple shortfalls, including flight-control software that apparently triggered the plane to move without pilots’ input during a December flight.

The FAA said in the letter it expected the certification wouldn’t occur until mid-to-late 2023.

But during a media briefing this week, Heisey remained optimistic on its ultimate launch. He said: “I am excited to say that our flight test program for the triple seven is moving forward very well. We are working regularly with the FAA to meet their expectations and requirements.

“We’re looking forward to entry into service in just a few years for the 777X where it will provide unparalleled capability and efficiency with the lowest cost of any airplane in its wide body category.”

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark has repeatedly lambasted the US plane maker for delaying the 777X program and raised concerns over the model’s performance in desert conditions. Bloomberg reported in February that the airline could swap as many as a third of its 115 commitments for the 777-9 to the smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Heisey said: “We continue to partner with our airline customers on a daily basis about their fleet requirements. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and we work closely with each airline to meet their needs in alignment with Boeing capabilities and capacity.

“Specific delivery timing will continue to be discussed between our partners in private conversations.”