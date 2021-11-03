UAE reveals Covid guidelines for Golden Jubilee celebrations

Health and safety protocols have been announced for the upcoming Commemoration Day and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

During the most recent UAE Government media briefing, Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, official spokesman of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said attendees require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of the event’s date and a temperature check.

Capacity will be restricted to 80 percent, face masks must be worn at all times in closed areas or crowded places and a 1.5-metre distance must be maintained, he added.

Attendees from all age groups who took their last dose 14 or more days before the event will be allowed to enter, along with those who have received a booster shot or can show a Green Pass.

“We urge everyone to follow the protocols of local authorities and adhere to them, to ensure the health and safety of the community,” he said.

Dr Al Dhaheri (pictured below) revealed 97.92 percent of the UAE population have received their first dose while 87.86 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has also approved the urgent use of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged between 5 and 11.

“Concerning the situation related to Covid-19 in the country, the health sector is working on increasing the number of coronavirus tests and providing the vaccine to all target categories free of charge. The country is fully ready to address the repercussions of the pandemic, and the health sector is exerting all possible efforts to ensure the health and safety of all segments of the community,” added Dr Al Dhaheri.