Dubai Chamber of Commerce sees exports up 17% to $23.4bn; GCC and Middle East top markets

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has reported a strong 16.8 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in the total value of member exports and re-exports in Q1 2025, reaching AED85.9bn ($23.4bn).

According to newly released figures, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remains the top destination for trade, accounting for 47.2 per cent of the total export and re-export value.

This equates to AED40.5bn ($11bn), reinforcing the strategic importance of intra-GCC trade for Dubai-based exporters.

The second-largest regional market was the broader Middle East (excluding the GCC), which accounted for AED25bn ($6.8bn), representing 29.1 per cent of total exports and re-exports.

Africa followed in third place, securing 10.6 per cent of the overall export value, equivalent to AED9.1bn ($2.48bn).

The Asia-Pacific region ranked fourth with AED8bn ($2.18bn), making up 9.4 per cent of the total.

European markets contributed AED2.4bn ($653m), or 2.8 per cent of members’ total trade. North America was next with AED460m ($125m), representing 0.5 per cent of the total.

Latin America rounded out the top seven regions, accounting for AED315m ($86m), or 0.4 per cent of exports and re-exports in the first three months of 2025.

The data underscores Dubai’s continued role as a key international trade hub, with diversified export destinations across the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The strong YoY growth of 16.8 per cent signals rising global demand for goods traded by Dubai Chamber members, and reflects the Emirate’s strategic positioning and logistics infrastructure.