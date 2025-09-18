WICKED musical to premiere in Dubai in January 2026

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera have announced that the global smash-hit musical WICKED will make its long-awaited Dubai debut, running at Dubai Opera from January 28 to February 15, 2026.

This marks the first time WICKED will be performed on stage in the city, bringing its story to audiences across the Middle East.

The production features bold reimagined sets, more than 350 costumes, and a scene where a witch flies above the audience — a first for any WICKED performance.

WICKED in Dubai

Since premiering on Broadway, WICKED has become one of the most successful musicals in the world, captivating more than 65m people across more than 130 cities in 16 countries.

Featuring iconic songs such as “Defying Gravity”, “Popular” and “For Good”, the production reveals the story of the witches of Oz, brought to life by more than 100 performers, crew, and orchestra members.

Stephen Schwartz, Composer and Lyricist of WICKED, said: “I’m delighted that WICKED is coming to Dubai, where it hasn’t been seen before. This new production brings its own vitality and creativity, while continuing to tell our story of friendship, love, and having the courage to be true to yourself and stand up for what you believe in.”

The Dubai run coincides with Broadway Entertainment Group’s 15th anniversary in the emirate, celebrating its long-term commitment to bringing world-class theatre to the region.

Liz Koops, Producer and CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group, said: “It is a true honour to bring WICKED the musical to the Middle East. This is a history-in-the-making moment, and we are proud to produce such an iconic theatrical spectacle and present it to an audience of avid musical fans in the region.”

Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, added: “With the musical WICKED, Dubai Opera continues its commitment to presenting world-class productions that define contemporary theatre. Welcoming this international phenomenon for the first time in the UAE affirms Dubai’s standing as a hub for cultural excellence and live entertainment of the highest calibre.”

The WICKED legacy

WICKED’s legacy stretches beyond the stage, from its Grammy-winning Broadway cast recording to its blockbuster film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which grossed more than $750m globally and drew more than 70 million viewers.