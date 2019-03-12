Dubai Healthcare City fees slashed to lure investment

The DHCC free zone has revised several fees, benefitting clinical, non-clinical, and education and research partners.

Dubai Healthcare City Authority announces revised fees for several of its healthcare, commercial, and research and education offerings

Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) on Tuesday announced revised fees for several of its healthcare, commercial, and research and education offerings.

The governing body of the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) said the initiative aims to reduce the cost of doing business in Dubai, enhancing economic growth in the emirate, and further cementing the emirate’s position as destination of choice for investment.

The DHCC free zone has revised several fees, benefitting clinical, non-clinical, and education and research partners, it said in a statement.

Operating permit fees for issuance and renewal for close to 150 clinical partners – mainly hospitals and clinics, have been reduced to strengthen patient care and healthcare services in DHCC.

Operating permit fees for inpatient and outpatient facilities have been reduced up to 30 percent and 24 percent respectively while diagnostic centres and medical laboratories will benefit from up to 32 percent reduction in permit fees.

Other segments that will benefit are community pharmacy and non-diagnostic medical laboratories, the statement added.

To strengthen key support services in the DHCC community such as retail, hospitality, consultancies, and professional training centres, non-clinical operating permit fees have been waived, benefitting more than 240 partners in the free zone.

Dr Ramadan AlBlooshi, chief regulatory officer – Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “We strive to adopt policies that will benefit our partners and ensure the sustainability of our services at Dubai Healthcare City. As part of the directives of the UAE’s Leadership, fee waivers and reductions have been made to attract investors to the free zone.”