UAE reveals 'remarkable increase' in Covid cases as testing breaks through 6m mark

UAE authorities have warned of an increasing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, which has been blamed on people attending gatherings and visits without adhering to necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the number of cases discovered over the previous 24 hours was 365 – the highest amount of positive results this month and 136 more than the previous day.

Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, said: “During the past two weeks, we have witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of daily cases, at a rate that may be alarming and indicates a greater increase in the coming period.”

He added: “Most of the cases were caused by gatherings resulting from family and social visits and contact without compliance with precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.”

Dr. Al Hammadi: As sport facilities and gyms are reopening, we urge the public to commit to social distancing, wearing face mask and disinfecting hands before and after using equipment. Also, it is advisable to avoid group sports. #UAEGov— UAEGov (@uaegov) August 18, 2020

The UAE Government also advised those visiting sports facilities, particularly in closed spaces, not to go if they are feeling ill or any of the Covid-19 symptoms; while stressing the importance of social distancing, wearing face masks and sterilising hands before and after using shared devices.

A statement on Twitter said: “It should be noted that the risk of acquiring an infection increases whenever sport or exercise includes more participants who are close to each other.”

Al Owais revealed that the number of Covid-19 tests carried out across the UAE has exceeded six million.

There have been 64,906 cases of coronavirus discovered in the country since the onset of the pandemic, while two more deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 366. A further 115 people recovered, with the number of recoveries standing at 57,909. There are currently 6,631 patients receiving treatment.

Al Owais also provided a positive update on the clinical trials taking place in the UAE, with a view to finding a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus.

He said: “We are witnessing a remarkable development in the third phase of clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccines in various regions of the country. The results are very reassuring, and no side effects were recorded on the volunteers.”

At the same time, however, he guarded against using products that are being wrongly promoted for their ability to combat COVID-19 without any scientific basis.