Dubai launches new one-stop shop to attract more investors, entrepreneurs

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday launched the Invest in Dubai platform.

The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, it enables investors to obtain trade licences and launch their business in a matter of minutes.

An integrated portal for doing business in the emirate, Invest in Dubai offers users various services, including commercial licensing in which government permits and approvals can be obtained from a centralised platform, eliminating the need to physically visit any service centre.

Also offered on the platform are packages and value-added services that support businesses in launching commercial projects.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “In Dubai, our ambitions are boundless… The confidence that international investors have placed in our emirate stems from its agile economy, solid legislative environment, and robust, investor-friendly infrastructure. Dubai is a city that is constantly renewing itself, offering a fertile growth environment for investors from across the world.”

Invest in Dubai provides a comprehensive platform to support investors and entrepreneurs in setting up a business in Dubai. It also offers a range of packages to facilitate the launch of commercial projects including allocating labour quotas and obtaining a membership in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Invest in Dubai platform is part of plans to encourage more investors from around the world to set up their headquarters in the emirate.

It was developed by Smart Dubai and the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), under the supervision of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai offers businesses and investors an attractive environment, adding that despite the prevailing global situation, Dubai has demonstrated the strength of its digital infrastructure and leveraged advanced technologies to develop economic solutions to help investors and entrepreneurs accomplish their goals.

The Invest in Dubai platform is the latest initiative launched by the emirate to attract more investment in a post-coronavirus world.

In November, the UAE family and personal laws were relaxed to make expats feel more at home in the country. The changes covered divorce, wills and inheritance along with potentially affecting lifestyle choices such as alcohol consumption and cohabitation.

In October, Dubai launched a virtual visa scheme, which allows remote working professionals from all over the world to relocate to the emirate with their families and have access to all services including schooling and telecom.

In September, the emirate launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55.

Dubai has also recently launched the Virtual Company Licence, which allows global businesses to access a regulated e-commerce platform populated by Dubai-based companies, while also exploring new markets and investment opportunities digitally.