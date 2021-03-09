Dubai Crown Prince says gov’t fees will be frozen until early 2023

Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Tuesday ordered the extension of the freeze on Dubai government fees until early 2023.

As a result of the decision, the three-year freeze on government fees announced by the Sheikh Hamdan, also chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in March 2018 will continue to be in place.

The move aims to further boost social stability, economic competitiveness and the confidence of businesses, entrepreneurs and investors in the emirate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It also seeks to strengthen Dubai’s ability to adapt to changing market realities, accelerate the pace of recovery and boost sustainable development, state news agency WAM reported.

The Crown Prince said the move helps raise the resilience of Dubai’s businesses and eases any financial challenges they may have due to the “prevailing situation”.

The decision also demonstrates the Dubai government’s flexibility and agility in dealing with a shifting global socio-economic landscape, Sheikh Hamdan added.

Apart from the extension of the freeze, no new fees will be imposed, except in the case of the introduction of new vital services, a statement said.

The extension of the freeze complements the five economic stimulus packages launched by the Dubai Government in March 2020 to help businesses tide over the repercussions of the pandemic.

The wide-ranging support measures worth AED7.1 billion aims to ensure that the short-term impact of Covid-19 did not translate into long-term economic challenges that can inflict lasting damage on people and businesses.