UK payments fintech makes Middle East debut with Dubai office

UK-headquartered payments fintech, Total Processing, has opened its first office outside of Europe, expanding internationally with a new base in Dubai.

Located at the heart of the city’s business district, the company said the new office will allow it to strengthen its partnerships with key clients based within the MENA region, enabling them to grow their footprint significantly.

Total Processing’s co-founder Alex Leigh will head up operations in the region, alongside new appointments Danny Makin, who joins as regional head (MENA), and Alex Morris as head of sales (MENA).

The fintech company said it will be supporting merchants in the Middle East looking to bridge the digital gap in commerce solutions – offering both online and in-store payment solutions to businesses looking to meet consumer shopping preferences.

Over the next few months, Total Processing will be actively looking to boost its headcount in the region even further, with a number of new vacancies available, it added.

Leigh said: “Total Processing has built a stellar client portfolio and reputation within the European market, and our expansion into the Middle East is another step towards our goal of becoming the most customer focused payments company in the world.

“Historically, there has been a lack of alternative payment methods and a data-driven offering that has held many MENA-based businesses back. Working closely with a well-established network of acquirers, we will be solving this problem.

“With additional points of service such as recurring payments and rich data analytics, we will be providing customers with a bespoke payment processing service that solves their pain points and enables them to take their businesses to the next level.”

Total Processing has also undergone rapid expansion to its UK operations, he added.

Following a £5 million investment from BOOST&Co last year, the company said it has seen a triple digit increase in revenue, bolstered its headcount with over 30 new employees, and relocated its UK headquarters to larger premises in Manchester.

Over the next 12 months, the company said it will continue to expand its global footprint, as it looks to create an additional 30 jobs with the launch of new offices across the UK and Europe.

Cameron Lee, director and head of strategy at Total Processing, added: “The pandemic has supercharged e-commerce and consumer spending has shifted towards digital channels. This has led to a huge spike in demand for our services… This is a really pivotal moment for Total Processing as we enable growth for merchants across the globe.”

Founded in 2015, Total Processing is one of the UK’s fastest growing fintech companies, delivering solutions to more than 3,000 clients.

Earlier this month, Stripe, one of Silicon Valley’s most valued fintech companies, announced it is expanding to Dubai in its first move into the Middle East.

The digital payments company is valued at $95 billion and is one of the most valuable private fintech firms in the world.

Stripe CEO Patrick Collinson said that over 10,000 companies have already requested an invitation shortly after the Dubai entrance was announced.