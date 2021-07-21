Assets of Gulf’s biggest sovereign wealth funds exceed $2trn

Four Gulf-based sovereign wealth funds have been included among the world’s top 10 in July, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute’s (SWFI) latest data.

The four funds’ combined assets totalled over $2 trillion, with Kuwait Investment Authority leading the region with the third biggest holding globally.

Kuwait Investment Authority holds $692.9 billion in assets ahead of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) which has $649.2bn in assets.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) claimed eighth place globally with $430 billion in assets while the Investment Corporation of Dubai ranked 10th, holding $302.3 billion of assets.

The remaining Arab sovereign wealth funds that featured among the SWFI’s largest 100 list were the UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company (13th), Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (36th), Oman Investment Authority (38th), the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (41st) and Sharjah Asset Management (75th).

The SWFI data ranks the largest 100 sovereign wealth funds across the globe, 13 of which are Arab. The combined assets of the top 100 sovereign wealth funds totalled $8.6 trillion.