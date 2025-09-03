Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025 confirms first 300 global speakers with $60tn in assets

Abu Dhabi Finance Week will return in December with a line-up of international speakers and business leaders.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025 has announced its first wave of headline global speakers.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE capital’s international financial centre, ADFW 2025 will take place from December 8-119, across five flagship events.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025

More than 300 international leaders of firms representing more than $60tn in assets are already confirmed — surpassing last year’s total of $42.5tn in AUM — with more speakers to be added in the weeks ahead.

Confirmed speakers include:

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED and ADGM

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of KBW Ventures

Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor of Bridgewater

Clare Woodman, CEO International at Morgan Stanley

Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle

Marc Randolph, Co-Founder of Netflix

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek

Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton

Jacques Chappuis, CEO of PGIM

Mohamed Al Mehairi, CEO of Emirates Investment Authority

Dmitry Balyasny, Managing Partner and CIO of Balyasny Asset Management

Stephen Dainton, President of Barclays

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi Chairman of ADGM, said: “100 days to ADFW and an outstanding lineup of world-class speakers representing trillions of dollars are already confirmed.

“This highlights how the event has become a dynamic platform where capital connects and where key issues impacting the future of finance will be discussed at the highest level. ADFW’s status as one of the world’s top financial gatherings underscores Abu Dhabi’s prominence as a hub for finance, innovation, and opportunities.”

The 2025 theme, “Engineering the Capital Network”, explores how AI, quantum computing, and new technologies are reshaping global finance.

It also reflects shifting global capital flows, with Abu Dhabi now positioned as a dynamic hub for two-way capital movement through ADGM’s international financial centre.

The opening ceremony will be held on December 8, followed by a Gala Dinner. Over four days, ADFW will host its five flagship events:

Abu Dhabi Economic Forum (ADEF)

Asset Abu Dhabi

Fintech Abu Dhabi

RESOLVE

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF)

Additional platforms include the Global Financial Regulators Summit, Greenwich Economic Forum, UBS Investor Forum, International Financial Office Congress, Blockchain Abu Dhabi, Risk 4.0 Forum, DLT Foundation Forum, and Islamic Finance Summit.

New forums will debut this year, including New Energy Finance with CNBC International, Google’s Finance and Technology Summit (GtFT), the Private Credit Summit with AIMA, the Infrastructure Summit with Mubadala, the Treasury and CFO Summit, GCFC Roundtable, and a Private Wealth Roundtable.

ADFW will reveal further speakers, partners, and agenda highlights in the coming weeks.