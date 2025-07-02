Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program delivers $183m in deals, boosts procurement opportunities

The Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program, led by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, has generated 652 procurement deals worth AED 672 million ($183m) by 2024, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s push to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and diversify its economy.

The initiative, launched in 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, connects SMEs with leading public and private sector institutions.

As a result, the number of registered companies jumped from 835 in 2023 to 2,235 in 2024, while the number of strategic partners rose to 20.

Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program

AED 672m ($183m) in total procurement value across sectors like IT, consultancy, advertising, and event management

652 deals between SMEs and institutions completed since launch

Micro-enterprises now make up more than 50 per cent of registered firms

20 per cent of these are eligible to work with major public and private organisations

13 SME training sessions held in partnership with nine entities

Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program acts as a bridge connecting SMEs in Abu Dhabi with leading institutions and government entities. This helps enhance the productivity and innovation within this vital business category, which is a cornerstone of the national economy.

“SMEs further play a pivotal role in catalysing Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision for economic development.

“Led by Khalifa Fund’s ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the programme has garnered significant attention from Emirati entrepreneurs over the past two years, by paving the way for collaborations with leading institutions.

“The programme has conducted 13 bi-monthly training sessions to date, in collaboration with at least nine partners, focusing on skill development for SMEs to meet market demands.

“This is a remarkable milestone in building a sustainable and innovation-based economy, in line with the UAE’s aspirations to become a leading knowledge-based and competitive economy.”

The programme’s key participants include Etihad Airways, Aldar Properties, E&, Miral Group, Mubadala, AD Ports Group, ADGM, Masdar City, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Department of Finance, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office.