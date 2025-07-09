by Joy Chakravarty

Al Seer Marine secures $207mn loan from ADCB to accelerate expansion

The facility, on an 8-year term, strengthens Al Seer’s capital structure to support diversified fleet growth and strategic investments

Al Seer Marine Secures Major ADCB Financing
Al Seer Marine has leveraged this financial backing to develop a resilient, future-ready fleet and advance strategic investments across multiple sectors. Image: Al Seer Marine

The rising confidence of financial institutions in the business and potential of Abu Dhabi-based Al Seer Marine was on display again when Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) granted a AED 760 million ($207 million) financing facility to the company for an eight-year term.

The facility, which is secured through first-priority mortgages over a selected group of operating vessels, reinforces the company’s capital efficiency and asset-backed growth strategy. In a filing with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Al Seer Marine said ADCB is the sole underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger and extended the facility on highly competitive terms.

It’s the second major transaction between the two organisations, following an earlier one in 2025, when ADCB provided a AED 210 million (US$57 million) facility to ASBI Shipping, the joint venture between Al Seer Marine and B Shipping, to support the acquisition of small and mid-size LPG tankers.

Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, commented: “We’re proactively optimising our capital structure to unlock high-value, high-growth opportunities and reinforce our role as a powerhouse in delivering the UAE’s maritime vision.

“With this funding arrangement, we’re well-placed to serve the country’s momentum to accelerate investment across LNG, LPG, crude oil, and petrochemicals. ADCB’s continued partnership reflects deep institutional trust in our long-term strategy.”

In the past, Al Seer Marine has secured support from local leaders such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), while forging strategic ties with global players like BOCOM Leasing, China’s foremost maritime financier. It has leveraged this financial backing to develop a resilient, future-ready fleet while advancing strategic investments across multiple sectors.

