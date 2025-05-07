Brown Advisory opens Abu Dhabi office, expands $162bn global portfolio to Middle East

Brown Advisory, a privately held global investment management firm that oversees $161.7 billion in client assets globally, has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) .

The move is to cater to the growing client demand for its global and US equities and fixed income strategies, the firm said.

Brown Advisory’s Jack Weatherby has relocated to Abu Dhabi and has become Head of Middle East.

In this role, he will focus on developing existing and nurturing new client relationships, with plans to expand the team as the firm begins to build a greater presence in the Middle East market, the firm said.

Weatherby said the Middle East has been a growing source of investment and enquiries from investors looking to benefit from the firm’s long-term approach to investing.

“The next natural step is to establish a presence in the region to be closer to our clients, while capitalising on growth opportunities within one of the fastest-growing financial hubs in the world,” he said.

Quintin Ings-Chambers, Head of International Business at Brown Advisory, said the opening of the first office in the Middle East is another example of the firm demonstrating its dedication to excellence in customer service and supporting its client base.

“We have seen a growing demand from investors in the region keen to access Brown Advisory’s actively managed equity and fixed income strategies.

“Our newly established presence in the ADGM will enable us to better serve clients – both new and existing – from our closer proximity to this strategically important region,” he said.