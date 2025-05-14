Dubai free zone launches 60-minute business licence service

A free zone in Dubai is offering entrepreneurs an express business licence service to get up and running in one hour.

Meydan Free Zone officially launched Fawri, a new service that enables entrepreneurs to obtain a complete business licence in just 60 minutes.

Meydan Free Zone says the platform redefines the speed and simplicity of company formation in Dubai, empowering founders to launch their businesses with unprecedented efficiency.

Dubai free zone licence

Fawri is a fully digital, all-in-one licensing solution designed specifically for solo entrepreneurs. With a seamless application process, eligible individuals can receive all core legal documents in an hour, including

Business licence

Certificate of formation

Share register

Memorandum and articles of association

Lease agreement

Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Strategic Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone, said: “Fawri is more than a product — it’s a statement of intent. It reflects our deep belief that the entrepreneurial journey should begin with clarity, speed, and confidence.

“With Fawri, we are setting a new benchmark for business setup in the UAE — one that is digital, founder-first, and globally competitive. Upon issuance of licence under 60 minutes, entrepreneurs can immediately begin the visa application and corporate bank account setup process through Meydan Free Zone’s integrated digital ecosystem.

“Fawri ensures that business owners are not just licensed but operational within the same day.’

Available for more than 1,800 approved business activities across diverse sectors such as e-commerce, consulting, trading, education, and fintech, Fawri provides unmatched flexibility.

Entrepreneurs can combine up to three activity groups under one licence, with the freedom to operate across different industries.

Built for speed, simplicity, and security, Fawri includes automatic eligibility checks and a transparent pricing model with no hidden fees.

Priced at AED15,000 ($4,100), the license includes one complimentary amendment in the first year, giving entrepreneurs room to evolve as their business grows.

Fawri also offers 100 per cent foreign ownership, zero paid-up capital requirements, full repatriation of capital and profits, and freedom to lease office space anywhere in Dubai with DET approval.

Meydan Free Zone’s offers excellent service and a time-bound money-back guarantee — a first in the region.

The launch of Fawri reinforces Meydan Free Zone’s commitment to driving digital transformation, enabling founder-led businesses, and making Dubai the destination of choice for global entrepreneurship.