First Abu Dhabi Bank opens new London branch, marking 48 years in the UK

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) , the UAE’s largest lender, opened its new London branch at 20 Berkeley Square in Mayfair, cementing nearly five decades of presence in the UK and underlining its commitment to the city as a global financial hub.

The new branch was inaugurated by Hana Al Rostamani, FAB Group CEO, alongside Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of FAB; board members; UK and UAE dignitaries including Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Mansoor Abulhoul, and UK Trade Minister Douglas Alexander.

“In 1977, we became the first Gulf bank to open in the UK. Over the past 48 years, the ties between the UK and UAE have deepened, with bilateral trade growing significantly to £24.3 billion today,” Al Rostamani said.

“The opening of our new London office is more than a relocation; it marks a strategic hub for the future of finance, a place where global insight meets regional expertise, and where innovation fosters lasting relationships. The UK will remain a key market for FAB as we strengthen our international presence and deepen client engagement.”

FAB first entered London through its predecessor National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and the city now serves as a hub for private banking, corporate advisory, and cross-border capital flows. The new branch includes bespoke spaces for high-net-worth clients and institutions, providing wealth planning, portfolio management, and family office services.

The opening coincides with a cultural activation showcasing UK-UAE creative collaborations, part of FAB’s broader strategy to link innovation, finance, and heritage. FAB’s international operations now contribute 17 per cent of its group income.