Gate Group secures Dubai VARA license

Gate Group, a world-leading player in the crypto space, said its Dubai arm, Gate Technology FZE (Gate Dubai), has obtained a VASP license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA) to provide exchange services.

The license will equip the company to service institutional investors, qualified investors, and retail investors, the company said.

Dr. Han, Gate Group’s Founder and CEO, said obtaining VARA’s full operational license is a critical step in Gate Group’s expansion across the Middle East and the world.

“It also underscores our long-term commitment to security, transparency and user protection,” he said.

Han said the company looks forward to growing alongside Dubai’s ecosystem and driving further prosperity in the local digital economy.

Alongside securing the license, Gate Dubai said it is also accelerating the expansion of its local team and preparing for its official launch.

The platform will allow users to initiate crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto and vice versa trades with other users as the counterparties to these transactions.

“We are committed to creating a compliant platform that blends global expertise with local characteristics,” said Gate’s Dubai Head.

“In full respect of VARA’s regulatory framework, we will continue to deliver secure, efficient and professional services, injecting new vitality into Dubai’s digital-asset ecosystem.”

At a time when Dubai is rapidly emerging as a key hub for the crypto industry. Gate Group’s choice of Dubai as its Middle East launchpad reflects deep recognition of the region’s regulatory transparency, innovative drive and growth potential.