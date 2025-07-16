IHC acquires UAE fintech eFunder, rebrands it as Zelo to tackle $250bn SME funding gap

International Holding Company (IHC) has completed the acquisition of eFunder, the UAE’s pioneering private SME financing platform, and announced its rebrand as Zelo.

The move signals a major strategic push to close the region’s $250bn SME funding gap through technology-driven financial solutions.

Fully licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Zelo has been operating since August 2020.

The platform delivers fast, receivables-based working capital to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by converting approved invoices into liquidity within 24 to 48 hours.

Zelo to offer UAE SME funding

To date, Zelo has facilitated more than 9,000 transactions and deployed more than AED735m ($200m) in funding, offering SMEs a powerful alternative to traditional financing and reducing the impact of delayed payments.

Following the acquisition, Zelo will operate as part of IHC’s broader fintech and future-economy portfolio, with a mandate to scale impact across key sectors such as:

Construction

Logistics

Healthcare

Industrial services

Oil and gas

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “SMEs are the backbone of a diversified and future-ready economy. Through our strategic acquisition of Zelo, we are proud to support a platform that solves one of the most fundamental barriers facing SMEs, access to timely working capital.

“This rebrand signals a confident new chapter, one that is fully aligned with IHC’s long-term vision of building smart, scalable solutions and dynamic value networks that deliver real and lasting economic impact.”

The UAE’s SMEs represent over 95 per cent of registered businesses and generate more than 50 per cent of GDP, yet many face payment delays of 60 to 120 days.

Zelo’s platform eliminates that friction through fully digital onboarding, automated funding decisions, and near-instant capital access. It also dynamically scales funding limits based on business performance.

Dhanush Arjun, CEO of Zelo, said: “Zelo exists to eliminate the wait. The wait for payments, the wait for growth, the wait for opportunity. Our rebrand signals not just a new name, but a renewed commitment to SMEs in the UAE who deserve faster, smarter access to capital. With IHC’s strategic backing, we’re accelerating that future.”

With strong regulatory backing, proven impact, and the strategic support of IHC, Zelo is poised to become a cornerstone of the UAE’s SME ecosystem—enabling faster growth, stronger cash flow, and smarter financial agility for thousands of businesses across the region.