PayCargo launches new digital payment platform in UAE with Emirates SkyCargo partnership

PayCargo, a logistics payment platform, has launched operations in the United Arab Emirates, with Emirates SkyCargo becoming the first carrier in the region to implement the company’s payment solution.

The collaboration transforms the cargo payment process by providing customers with a digital payment platform that connects carriers with freight forwarders and vendors.

The launch addresses the cargo industry’s reliance on traditional payment systems, including cash transactions.

Emirates SkyCargo adopts PayCargo’s payment solution

Emirates SkyCargo customers in the UAE can now process payments through credit card or direct debit, enabling same-day or next-business-day cargo release.

The integration forms part of the airline’s strategy to implement digital solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer service.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “The next era of logistics, and of Emirates SkyCargo, will be defined by smart technology and digital solutions. This partnership with PayCargo ensures we are at the forefront of that evolution, providing faster and more secure transactions for our customers, streamlining processes for our internal teams, and solving industry-wide challenges of accessing air freight capacity.”

The platform eliminates manual payment processes and provides instant payment capabilities. PayCargo’s solution connects multiple parties within the logistics chain on a single platform, creating a centralised payment system for the cargo industry.

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, added: “We’re thrilled to launch in the UAE with Emirates SkyCargo as our first regional partner. This solution will help streamline the cargo payment process and save customers valuable time. By eliminating manual payment systems, we can provide a more efficient and reliable solution. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Emirates SkyCargo as they lead the way in digital solutions for the logistics industry.”

The UAE launch follows a strategic alliance established in 2022 between PayCargo and Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Seed Group facilitated PayCargo’s introduction to the UAE market and supported the company’s expansion across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The UAE has positioned itself as a trade hub through investments in multi-modal infrastructure, digital and technology acceleration, and forward-looking policies. These developments have strengthened the country’s position as a logistics hub.

The partnership between PayCargo and Emirates SkyCargo, described as the world’s largest international airline, establishes the foundation for increased logistics resilience supported by digital infrastructure.