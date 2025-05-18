Ras Al Khaimah to showcase tremendous economic growth at UAE manufacturing forum

Ras Al Khaimah will showcase its rapid and remarkable growth, investment opportunities and competitive advantages at the four-day Make it in the Emirates 2025 .

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, RAK Ceramics and Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries are among the entities participating in the event, which is billed as one of the UAE’s premier manufacturing conferences, bringing together innovators, investors and policymakers to help shape the future of industry in the country under this year’s theme of “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”.

Participating entities will highlight Ras Al Khaimah’s story of unprecedented cross-sector growth in recent years, from multi-million-dollar hospitality investments, such as the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, to its diverse economic profile, with no single sector contributing more than 27 per cent to GDP, and its forays into the digital sphere through RAK Digital Assets Oasis, a free zone dedicated to digital and virtual assets companies.

Investment in Ras Al Khaimah

A Ras Al Khaimah Government spokesperson said: “Make it in the Emirates is a key component of the UAE’s vision to be a global industrial hub and provides the ideal platform for Ras Al Khaimah to highlight its position as one of the fastest growing and most economically diversified regions in the Middle East.

“Strategically located, with a strong and evolving industrial sector and investor-friendly regulations, Ras Al Khaimah offers a wealth of opportunities for businesses looking to establish, expand or innovate.

“We are proud to showcase the Emirate’s competitive advantages and engage with partners who share our vision for sustainable, high-impact economic growth.”

RAKEZ, Ras Al Khaimah’s powerhouse business and industrial hub, which is now home to more than 30,000 companies, from SMEs to large-scale manufacturers, will be highlighting investment opportunities, as well as available land and warehousing, at the booth it will share with RAK Chamber at the event.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad will sit on a panel titled “Synergies in the UAE’s Industrial Landscape”, where discussions will explore the competitive landscape and strategic collaboration between the UAE’s leading industrial zones, highlighting the incentives, enablers and policies driving their success, and how RAKEZ contributes to enhancing industrial localisation, investment attraction and supply chain resilience, in line with the UAE’s “Operation 300bn” strategy, which aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to national GDP to AED300bn ($81.7bn) by 2031.

RAKEZ will also be showcasing the recent AED1.1bn ($299.5m) agreement with THi to build a 130,000 square-meter industrial park for advanced technology companies in the Emirate, which will generate 2,500 jobs.

An agreement between RAKEZ and Faraday Future will also be signed at the event, for the establishment of a AED30m ($8.2m), 10,000sq m luxury electric vehicle assembly plant that will create 200 jobs.

RAK Chamber will be presenting Ras Al Khaimah as an attractive strategic location for industrial investment, highlighting the successes and growth opportunities in sectors including manufacturing, building materials, food and technology. In addition, the Chamber will be hosting discussions on enhancing public-private partnerships and ways to promote local industrial products during the event.

Meanwhile, RAK Ceramics will have a notable presence at MIITE, showcasing its various collections, including bathroom and kitchen, faucets and tableware.

The company’s Group CEO, Abdullah Massaad, is also taking part in a day one panel discussion on “What it takes to take the Made in the Emirates brand globally”, focusing on the critical role of high-quality infrastructure in elevating the “Made in the Emirates” brand globally.

Julphar, and a number of private companies based in Ras Al Khaimah, will also participate, including RAKNOR concrete products, Gulf Cement Company, Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction Materials, Streit Group and Spatial Composite Solutions.