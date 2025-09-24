by Will Milner

Saudi Arabia issues VAT warning as businesses face hefty fines

Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA urges VAT-registered firms with annual supplies over SR40m to file August returns by September 30 or face penalties of 5–25 per cent

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on VAT-registered businesses with annual supplies exceeding SR40m ($10.7m) to submit their August tax returns by September 30.

The authority urged companies to file early through its website or mobile app to avoid penalties ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent of the VAT due.

ZATCA encouraged businesses to expedite filing through its official website or the ‘ZATCA’ smartphone application.

VAT is one of the tax systems currently in effect in Saudi Arabia. It is an indirect tax applied to most goods and services bought and sold by businesses in the Kingdom, with certain exceptions.

