UAE bank investments surge 16.2% to nearly $211bn in April 2025

Banks operating in the UAE recorded investment levels of AED 774.3 billion by the end of April 2025, according to data from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

The figure represents a 16.2 per cent increase compared to April 2024 and a 1.4 per cent rise from March 2025, maintaining the sector’s upward trajectory.

UAE banking sector sees strong growth

Banking indicators released by the CBUAE show investments in debt securities reached AED 352.4 billion by April’s end, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Securities held to maturity totalled AED 345.8 billion during the same period.

Banks allocated AED 19.3 billion to stocks and AED 56.8 billion to other investment instruments.

Total bank credit exceeded AED 2.259 trillion, marking an annual growth of 9.5 per cent. Domestic credit comprised approximately AED 1.881 trillion of this total, whilst foreign credit accounted for AED 378.3 billion.

Bank deposits surpassed AED 2.965 trillion, with resident deposits contributing AED 2.689 trillion and non-resident deposits reaching AED 275.6 billion.

The breakdown by emirate shows Abu Dhabi banks led with investments of AED 408.9 billion, followed by Dubai at AED 296 billion. Other emirates recorded AED 69.5 billion in banking investments.