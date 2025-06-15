UAE targets Islamic finance and halal industry growth as bank deposits hit $162bn and $86bn export target set

The UAE has launched a bold national strategy to strengthen its leadership in Islamic finance and the halal industry, reinforcing its vision of economic diversification and global competitiveness.

Backed by visionary government policies and a future-ready regulatory environment, the UAE is rapidly evolving into a global powerhouse for Sharia-compliant finance and halal-certified commerce.

The recently unveiled national strategy aims to establish an integrated ecosystem covering Islamic banking, Takaful (Islamic insurance), Sukuk (Islamic bonds), and non-banking financial services—aligned with global standards.

UAE Islamic finance

Data from the Central Bank of the UAE in February 2025 reveals that Islamic banks now hold 18 per cent of total banking assets and 22.8 per cent of credit across the national banking system.

The Islamic Sukuk market is also experiencing major growth, fuelled by the 2023 launch of the UAE’s dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).

Nasdaq Dubai now hosts over $95.7bn in listed Sukuk, establishing the United Arab Emirates as one of the world’s largest centres for Sharia-compliant fixed-income instruments.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), noted that the strategy outlines ambitious goals to elevate the Islamic economy’s role both domestically, regionally, and internationally.

Saleh highlighted the UAE’s successful development of financial systems that have empowered the Islamic banking sector as part of the nation’s broader diversification agenda.

He pointed to significant strides in Islamic banking, Sukuk issuance, and broader Sharia-compliant finance.

As of February 2025, credit granted by Islamic banks surged to AED503.5bn ($137bn), reflecting a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Deposits grew even faster, reaching AED595.3bn ($162bn), up 16.9 per cent.

UAE halal industry

In parallel, the UAE is stepping up its ambitions to become a global halal manufacturing and export hub. Under the new national plan, halal exports are expected to rise from AED74bn ($20bn) to AED315bn ($86bn) by 2031.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, said that the strategy is a landmark step toward establishing the United Arab Emirates as a global halal production centre.

He highlighted growing local manufacturer interest in expanding into this vital sector, particularly as global demand for halal products accelerates.

According to Bonafide Research, the United Arab Emirates’ halal food and beverage market is projected to exceed $31.27bn by 2029, reflecting strong domestic and international demand for halal-certified goods driven by rising consumer awareness of ethical and dietary standards.

The country’s geographic position continues to amplify its influence in global trade and tourism. This strategic advantage is central to its ability to attract investors, consumers, and manufacturers alike, solidifying the country’s status as a leading hub for both Islamic finance and halal commerce.