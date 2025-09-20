UAE announces new tax reporting rules for crypto assets

The UAE has signed on to the global crypto tax reporting framework, with implementation set for 2027.

The Ministry of Finance has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), marking a key step in aligning the UAE with international tax transparency standards.

CARF implementation in the UAE is scheduled to go live in 2027, with the first exchanges of information expected in 2028.

UAE crypto reporting rules

The framework establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto-asset activities, providing greater certainty and clarity for the sector while reinforcing global transparency principles.

The Ministry of Finance is inviting broad participation in the consultation process, calling on advisory service providers, intermediaries, traders, custodians, exchange platforms and other market participants to share their views.

The public consultation opened on September 15, 2025 and will remain open for eight weeks until November 8, 2025 via the designated submission platform.

Its aim is to shape clear and effective regulatory rules informed by the insights of industry experts and stakeholders, ensuring they are aligned with both global standards and UAE market needs.

By introducing CARF, the UAE joins a growing number of jurisdictions that are adopting structured frameworks for the reporting of crypto-asset transactions.

The initiative is expected to support compliance, bolster confidence in the regulatory environment, and ensure that the United Arab Emirates continues to attract investment while meeting international expectations on tax cooperation.