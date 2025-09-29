Visitors to Saudi Arabia can now open bank accounts with official ID

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced its approval of the use of the “Visitor ID” for opening bank accounts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, subject to banks’ existing account opening rules.

According to SAMA, the Visitor ID — which is issued by the Ministry of Interior — serves as an official identification document for visitors to the Kingdom.

The ID can be verified through authorised digital platforms, ensuring security and compliance with regulatory standards.

Opening a bank account in Saudi Arabia

The decision will enable banks to open accounts for new consumer segments and enhance the visitor experience during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

It reflects SAMA’s ongoing efforts to expand financial access and improve services for both residents and non-residents.

SAMA added that this regulatory update forms part of its periodic review to keep pace with industry developments.

The change is intended to facilitate account opening procedures, promote financial inclusion, and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation initiatives within the banking sector.