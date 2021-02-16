UAE set to invest $3.2bn in development projects by 2023

The UAE is investing AED11.8 billion ($3.2 billion) in nearly 130 state-funded development projects by 2023, according to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure .

It revealed that it is implementing 129 development projects as part of the ministry’s five-year plan from 2018-2023.

Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, told state news agency WAM that the nationwide developments include constructing 70 government buildings at a cost of AED6.62 billion.

The ministry will also implement 17 projects to be used as health facilities and a further 26 for the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

The plans include 12 infrastructure developments for educational facilities while there are plans to develop 15 government buildings which are accessible to the public.

A further 28 projects will be carried out to construct and maintain federal roads and 31 others for dams and water canals, at a total cost of AED5.18 billion.

Al Mansouri noted that the total number of registered federal buildings currently stands at 2,901, which include 2,111 mosques, 125 health facilities, and 507 educational facilities.