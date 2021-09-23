First Yas Creative Hub units set for handover by year-end

The first units at Yas Creative Hub, the home for Abu Dhabi’s media, gaming and entertainment sector, will be ready for handover by the end of this year, it was announced on Thursday.

Twofour54 Abu Dhabi said in a statement that the hub has reached the 95 percent completion mark.

The 270,000 sq m development will be home to a diverse group of global companies, local and independent businesses and freelance professionals.

With the number of jobs in Abu Dhabi’s creative industry expected to triple to 16,000 by 2031, Yas Creative Hub has been purpose-built to meet the future needs of this flourishing sector and is one of the assets being developed under Abu Dhabi’s AED30 billion investment strategy for the culture and creative industries (CCI).

Twofour54 also revealed continued high demand for units, with 93 percent of the project already leased, and strong interest in the final units on the market from local and regional media and gaming companies.

The company said the 600+ firms set to make Yas Creative Hub their home includes more than 270 SMEs and start-ups.

Among the latest organisations to confirm their move to Yas are mobile gaming developer Boss Bunny, music publishing company PopArabia, critical issues firm Brunswick Group, the Eton Institute training and development centre, production company Bidaya Media, communications firm Edelman, the Korean Cultural Centre, and dmg events, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust.

They will join household names such as Ubisoft, Vice, Ericsson, Unity Technologies and CNN on campus, as well as new partners including Abu Dhabi’s state broadcaster, which is relocating its headquarters to Yas Creative Hub.

Michael Garin (pictured above), CEO of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, said: “Media, entertainment and gaming are growing at an exponential rate globally and in Abu Dhabi, and Yas Creative Hub has been designed with the future of these sectors foremost in mind.

“It offers industry-leading production facilities, next-generation connectivity, digital technologies and flexible workspaces for firms of all sizes, from start-ups to international powerhouses. We are looking forward to welcoming them all to one of the most advanced content creation hubs in the world.”

Yas Creative Hub will feature more than 60,000 sq ft of production and post-production facilities, as well as an AD Gaming Hub featuring the Unity Centre of Excellence that provides the game development industry in the region with on-the-ground support and mentorship.

Yas Creative Hub will also include six purpose-built studio facilities equipped with cutting edge technology that enables world-quality broadcast, including the region’s first glass-walled studio.