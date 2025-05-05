Dubai real estate: Azizi Developments announces 58% completion of Riviera Beachfront

UAE private developer Azizi Developments has announced a critical milestone in the construction of Riviera Beachfront I, a French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City. As of May 5 th 2025, the project had reached 58 per cent completion.

Beachfront I, located in MBR City, is within easy access to key business districts and entertainment hubs making it ideal for both investors and homeowners. The development offers a fusion of French Riviera style with Dubai’s luxury lifestyle, delivering a coastal living experience.

“Beachfront in Riviera is rapidly coming to life, with it being a testament to our commitment to crafting communities that embody elegance and functionality. As we move closer to its handover, we remain focused on exceeding expectations and further contributing to Dubai’s evolving skyline with projects that offer lasting value and distinction,” said Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies.

The Riviera Beachfront I project, currently within the bigger AED1.5 billion community, is making strides, with 99 per cent of the structural work completed, 95 per cent of the blockwork carried out, and 87 per cent of the internal plastering completed.

The development consists of three 20-story buildings featuring 555 units, which comprise of studios, one to two-bedroom houses, along with retail space. Each building, situated alongside the beaches of a 2.7-kilometer-long swimmable crystal lagoon, provides direct beach access and an assortment of amenities like swimming pools, landscaped gardens, fully-equipped gyms, BBQ areas, children’s playgrounds, and yoga spaces.

Last month, Arabian Business reported the launch of ‘Azizi Milan’ – a new $20bn community, inspired from Milan’s cultural heritage. The development aims to become the Middle East’s fashion capital, dedicated pedestrian-only fashion streets for perfumery, cosmetics, bags, and dress fashion.

“Much like the famed city of Milan, known for its beauty and elegance, Azizi Milan will embody the spirit of Italian living, right here in our home – Dubai. We have put a lot of thought into every detail, thinking about public spaces and community areas as well as creating homes that are as sophisticated and sustainable as they are welcoming,” said Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments at the time of the announcement.