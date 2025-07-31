Emirates Flight Catering announces MASSIVE new $44mn Dubai laundry facility

Emirates Flight Catering has commenced construction on a new AED 160 million ($44 million) laundry facility at Dubai Investment Park, expanding its laundry services division, Linencraft.

The development responds to rising demand across the UAE’s hospitality, aviation, and healthcare sectors.

The new site will increase Linencraft’s operational capacity by more than 50 per cent, allowing the company to onboard 40 new hospitality clients and create 400 direct jobs.

Emirates Flight Catering expands capacity by 50% with new facility

The facility incorporates next-generation laundry equipment with automation that enhances efficiency, reduces manual handling and supports high-volume output.

The facility’s design includes built-in redundancies across key processes to ensure uninterrupted operations during peak demand periods. Energy-efficient systems have been integrated to minimise environmental impact.

The expansion coincides with growth in the UAE’s commercial laundry sector. Over 10,000 new hotel rooms are expected by 2027, with international events on the horizon and Dubai Airport’s expansion underway.

Demand for large-scale laundry services is set to rise. Staff uniform and institutional laundry needs are also growing across public and private sectors, driving the need for increased capacity and innovation.

“Linencraft has long set the benchmark for quality and reliability in the UAE’s laundry sector. This bold investment reflects both the scale of opportunity we see in the market and our determination to lead the industry forward. With this advanced facility, we’re not just increasing capacity – we’re setting new standards through smart technology and a sharp focus on sustainability,” Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

ASIA Prime, a UAE-based general contracting and construction management firm, is delivering Linencraft’s new facility.

“At Asia Prime, we take immense pride in partnering with Emirates Flight Catering on Linencraft’s new facility. This groundbreaking marks more than the beginning of construction, it symbolises our commitment to quality and delivering beyond expectations. Our focus is to ensure Emirates Flight Catering’s complete satisfaction by upholding the highest standards throughout every phase of the project. We are honoured to play a part in their continued growth and operational excellence,” Waddah Basmaji, Managing Director of Asia Prime General Contracting added.

The facility will add 150 tons of daily capacity to Linencraft’s existing network, which currently processes 280 tons per day across four locations.

It will include two modular hospitality bulk laundry units with a combined capacity of 142 tons per day, and a dedicated garment plant capable of handling over 28,000 pieces daily.

Linencraft, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emirates Flight Catering, is the UAE’s largest provider of laundry services. The company serves over 100 clients across airline, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional workwear sectors, with a team of 1,300 employees.