Abu Dhabi cracks down on grade inflation after private school probe

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched Phase One of a comprehensive review targeting grade inflation and inconsistencies in academic records across private schools in the emirate.

As part of its regulatory mandate, ADEK is auditing Grade 12 academic records, including transcripts, assessment frameworks, graduation requirements, and samples of marked student work, to ensure grades accurately reflect learning outcomes and assessment standards.

So far, 12 private schools have been temporarily barred from enrolling students in Grades 11 and 12 due to non-compliance.

These schools must now implement corrective measures before resuming senior enrolments in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi grade inflation

Grade inflation can:

Undermine trust in the education system

Lead to unfair university admissions

Distort school performance rankings

Create inequitable opportunities for students

ADEK’s review was triggered by discrepancies flagged between internal grades and external benchmark exam results through its quality assurance systems.

This prompted a deeper investigation into how academic credits are awarded — and whether they align with graduation requirements and real student performance.

What happens next:

Phase One focuses on Grade 12 across targeted schools

Future phases will expand the review to Grades 9–11

Internal grades will be compared with external benchmarks

Schools may face escalation or disciplinary action for continued non-compliance

ADEK’s initiative aims to rebuild parental trust, ensure transparent and fair assessments, and guarantee that every credential earned by a student is genuine, credible, and deserved.