Abu Dhabi announces UAE’s first video game design university degree course

Abu Dhabi students will be offered the UAE’s first university degree in video game design.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Rubika have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a dual-certified Bachelor of Arts degree programme in Video Game Design, launching in the upcoming academic year and marking a significant milestone in the growth of Abu Dhabi’s creative industries.

The agreement, signed by Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Director of Strategic Affairs at DCT Abu Dhabi, Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Stephane Andre, CEO of Rubika, formalises a three-way partnership that combines world-class academic delivery, industry integration, and international expertise to build a future-ready talent pipeline for the region’s burgeoning gaming and interactive media sectors.

Saeed Ali Al Fazari said: “This agreement to launch the region’s first Bachelor of Arts degree in Game Design aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities to elevate culture and creative industries in the emirate, as well as to inspire and empower youth.

“By ensuring that aspiring game designers have access to world-class education and practical experience, we are enabling the growth of the gaming sector, regionally and globally, developing a highly qualified talent pool and positioning them to excel in this dynamic industry, right here in Abu Dhabi.”

Through Abu Dhabi Gaming, DCT Abu Dhabi will facilitate deep industry integration by offering structured internships, mentorship programmes, and connections with local game studios.

Additionally, DCT Abu Dhabi will fund up to 140 scholarships over a six-year period to support access and participation in the programme.

Rubika, a globally recognised French institution specialising in video game design, animation, and digital arts, will provide academic leadership, curriculum oversight, and faculty training.

The school will also enable international exchange opportunities with its global campuses, bringing international best practices to Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Stephane Andre, CEO of Rubika, said: “Establishing a partnership with ADU and DCT Abu Dhabi is a tremendous opportunity for Rubika. We have long been seeking a trusted partner in the Emirates. Indeed, our strategy is to establish ourselves in regions with a strong cultural heritage.

“By leveraging their creativity, the students in our programs are encouraged to draw from their own cultural roots to contribute to the enrichment of global culture through video games and animated films.”

Abu Dhabi University will host the programme on campus, ensuring its alignment with national accreditation standards while delivering a comprehensive academic experience grounded in innovation and practical application.

Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we are committed to delivering future-focused academic programmes that directly support the UAE’s innovation agenda.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning education with emerging industry needs. By launching the region’s first dual-certified game design degree, we’re giving students access to specialised training that opens up career opportunities, both in the UAE and internationally.”

Together, the partners aim to position Abu Dhabi as a centre of excellence for game design education, equipping students with globally competitive skills while supporting the emirate’s wider ambitions to diversify its economy through culture, creativity, and innovation.