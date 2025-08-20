GEMS Education welcomes 1,700 new teachers in Dubai as Sunny Varkey declares 2025 a ‘turning point’

GEMS Education has welcomed more than 1,700 new teachers from across the globe at its annual GEMS Awareness Day, held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, setting the stage for what Chairman and Founder Sunny Varkey described as “not just a new chapter, but a turning point” in education.

Reflecting on more than six decades of impact, Mr Varkey underlined both the opportunities and responsibilities facing educators in 2025.

He said: “We are not just growing. We are not just improving. We are not just leading. We are re-imagining education for a new generation”.

GEMS Education event in Dubai

He emphasised that while technology and artificial intelligence will transform classrooms, the role of teachers remains irreplaceable:

He said: “No machine is programmed to give our children the values and mindset to succeed and be a good person. No line of code can replace warmth and encouragement. And no artificial intelligence, no matter how advanced, will believe in you the way a teacher can. This is the power of human connection.”

Mr Varkey also reaffirmed his belief that family must remain central to learning, pointing to GEMS’ BEYOND100, Determined Genius, Family First Café, and Parent 360 programmes as examples of initiatives that nurture character, wellbeing, and lifelong habits for success.

“Our work is more than a job, more than a mission, more than a calling. It is a simple promise we must keep – to always put children first. No ifs and no buts,” he added.

Every year, GEMS students secure placements at the world’s most prestigious universities, including the Ivy League in the US, Oxbridge in the UK, Russell Group universities, and other leading global institutions. In 2025, this includes:

250 students accepted into Global Top 50 universities

353 into Russell Group institutions

Seven into Ivy League schools

Group CEO Dino Varkey echoed the Chairman’s vision, highlighting the importance of recruiting and developing the best talent. He said: “Every year, we go to extraordinary lengths to recruit only the very best educators – those who share our vision for excellence, creativity, and student success.

“GEMS Awareness Day is a celebration of this culture, attracting top educators, fostering belonging, and reinforcing excellence across our network”.

GEMS continues to report strong teacher retention and invests heavily in professional development, with new leadership appointments coming both from within the network and via carefully selected recruits.